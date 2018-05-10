Featured
Cover up your plants: Frost advisory issued for parts of Ontario
Frost is seen on the ground in Ingersoll, Ont., in this photo from November 2012. (Betty Price / MyNews)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, May 10, 2018 3:31PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 10, 2018 3:34PM EDT
Cover up your plants tonight because we could be in for some frost.
Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for parts of central Ontario, as temperatures dip towards the freezing mark. The dip is expected to happen overnight.
The frost advisory has been issued for:
- Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
- Caledon
- Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
- Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County
Frost-sensitive plants and trees could be damaged if left uncovered.