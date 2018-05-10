

CTV Barrie





Cover up your plants tonight because we could be in for some frost.

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for parts of central Ontario, as temperatures dip towards the freezing mark. The dip is expected to happen overnight.

The frost advisory has been issued for:

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Caledon

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County

Frost-sensitive plants and trees could be damaged if left uncovered.