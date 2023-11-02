Court documents reveal Sault Ste. Marie shooter was previously convicted in Simcoe County
Court records show that the man who killed four people -- including three of his own children -- before turning a gun on himself in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., last week was convicted two decades ago of smashing a police car window and impaired driving.
Family have identified the gunman behind the shooting rampage in the northern Ontario city as Bobbie Hallaert, who was also charged with assaulting a police officer in Sault Ste. Marie in 2019.
- Download the CTV News app free to get local news alerts
- Don't miss breaking news - Sign up for the CTV Newsletter
Court documents obtained by The Canadian Press show that Hallaert was convicted in 2003 of causing a disturbance at sports bar and breaking the rear window of a police vehicle in Midland, Ont., in August 2002.
Further records show that Hallaert pleaded guilty in October 2004 to impaired driving and failing to stop for a police officer in March of that year in the central Ontario township of Tay.
Police in Sault Ste. Marie, who have not named Hallaert, have called the shooting a case of intimate partner violence.
Police have said the 44-year-old shooter first broke into a home on the night of Oct. 23 and killed a 41-year-old woman before heading to a second home and killing three children -- aged six, seven and 12 -- and shooting another woman, aged 45, who survived.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2023
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Wish him all the best,' Trudeau dismisses Liberal loyalist saying party would benefit from new leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has dismissed a long-time Liberal and current senator's suggestion that it may be time he step down to make room for a new Liberal party leader.
'The most toxic place': Foreign-trained doctors file human rights complaint, alleging discrimination
Ten foreign-trained internal medicine specialists in Regina are claiming they were targets of 'racist, and discriminatory leadership' while working at the Regina General Hospital, and have filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission.
Canadian seniors are eligible for four key vaccines this fall, but not all are free
In most of Canada, you can feel a chill in the air. The change in season, triggering a change in health risks, has signalled the start of the cold and flu season. After three brutal winters, with respiratory illnesses dominating the headlines and filling hospitals, doctors are hopeful this one will be calmer.
Here's when Taylor Swift is coming to Vancouver and how to buy tickets
Taylor Swift has added dates to the Canadian leg of her blockbuster Eras Tour – scheduling three shows in Vancouver.
'This is a joke,' natural resources minister says of Conservative obstruction on energy bills
Liberal ministers and an NDP MP came out swinging Thursday against the Conservatives for what they say has been 'circus act' filibustering preventing a pair of bills focused on jobs in the energy sector from coming up for study. 'This is a joke,' Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel's troops advance; Gaza's largest hospital struggles to treat injured
Israel's ground troops were advancing toward Gaza City as diplomatic efforts intensified for at least a brief pause in the fighting in Gaza's deadliest war.
Finance committee calls for feds to block RBC-HSBC deal on competition concerns
The finance committee of the House of Commons has called on the Finance Minister to block RBC's $13.5-billion takeover of HSBC Canada over concerns it will hurt competition.
Toyota recalls hundreds of thousands of RAV4s in Canada over fire risk
Toyota has issued a recall for the RAV4 model affecting hundreds of thousands of vehicles in Canada due to a lack of proper sizing and placement of its 12-volt batteries, which can cause a fire when the vehicle is driven.
'I am sorry': Andrew Furey apologizes to Inuit in northern Labrador for harms of residential schools
Newfoundland and Labrador’s provincial government failed to protect Indigenous children from the harms of residential schools, Premier Andrew Furey said in official apologies this week to survivors in Labrador.
Atlantic
-
IWK, family, friends, community rally around three-year-old Calum MacDonald
Halifax friends, family, and community members rally to supportCalum MacDonald, 3, who has leukemia.
-
First snow of the season summary for the Maritimes; snow record set at Halifax International Airport
An early season outbreak of Arctic air along with two low-pressure systems have resulted in the provincial capitals of the Maritimes all having their first five+ cm of snowfall for the season.
-
Arrest made in stabbing death of Halifax woman
An arrest has been made in connection with the stabbing death of a 37-year-old Halifax woman last year.
Montreal
-
TVA Group announces restructuring and layoffs of more than 500 employees
The TVA Group says it is laying off 547 employees — nearly a third of its workforce — amid restructuring as the company contends with declining audiences and ad revenues.
-
Robert Miller asks court to reveal personal information about his accuser; lawyer says it's 'intimidation'
A lawyer representing dozens of women who alleged they were paid for sex when they were minors by Robert Miller says the Montreal billionaire's defence team is intimidating the complainants.
-
Video of Ugandan man experiencing snow for the first time in Canada will warm your heart
A video of a Ugandan man experiencing snow for the first time in Quebec has amassed millions of views on TikTok.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo cutting some 200-series routes, redirecting buses off residential streets
OC Transpo is cutting many Connexion routes between residential neighbourhoods and O-Train stations and redirecting buses off residential streets with low ridership as part of the bus route review to adjust service to current ridership levels across the city of Ottawa.
-
Police seize 326 cases of beer during eastern Ontario traffic stop
Ontario Provincial Police seized 326 cases of beer purchased in Quebec and intended to be served at an upcoming wedding after officers responded to a call for a rental van driving on an eastern Ontario highway with a blown tire.
-
Private airstrip causing turbulence in Dunrobin, Ont.
A west Ottawa resident has been granted permission to proceed with a private airstrip on his property.
Toronto
-
Toronto mother whose toddler's breakfast cereal was fatally poisoned speaks out at killer's sentencing hearing
The Toronto mother of a toddler who died after her cereal was intentionally poisoned with a deadly chemical said in a victim impact statement at the sentencing hearing of the child’s killer that she’s still wracked with pain and questions about what happened.
-
5 Ontario hospitals say data stolen in cyberattack has been published online
Data stolen in a ransomware attack targeting half-a-dozen Ontario hospitals and healthcare institutions have been published online, the hospitals said Thursday.
-
Woman says she found a black widow spider in carton of green grapes she brought home from Toronto grocery store
A Toronto woman got a frightening surprise after seeing what appears to be a black widow spider nestled in her container of green grapes she took home from the grocery store.
Kitchener
-
'It still doesn’t feel real': Missing Guelph man found dead, three arrested
Three people have been arrested after a Guelph man reported missing last month was found dead.
-
Man arrested after Six Nations standoff now charged with attempted murder
An Ohsweken man who barricaded himself inside a home on Six Nations of the Grand River and allegedly shot at police has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.
-
Driver charged in Stratford school bus crash
A Stratford school bus driver has been charged in a collision on John Street South Thursday morning.
London
-
Veltman was focused on obsessions not on consequences, psychiatrist testifies
Dr. Julian Gojer returned to the witness box Thursday afternoon in a Windsor, Ont. courtroom in the ongoing trial of Nathaniel Veltman.
-
Driver involved in crash killing 4-year-old girl found guilty of dangerous driving
A truck driver from Tecumseh has been found guilty for a fatal crash near London four years ago.
-
Driver of passenger vehicle dead after hitting school bus
OPP in Oxford County are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus where one person has died.
Northern Ontario
-
10 men arrested in Ontario child sexual exploitation ring, 39 charges laid
A total of 39 charges have been laid and 10 people arrested, including four from northern Ontario, in a online child luring and sexual exploitation investigation, police say.
-
SNOLAB sorry after employee makes disturbing social media comment about Justin Trudeau
SNOLAB in Sudbury has taken to social media to apologize after a staffer made a disturbing comment about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on X.
-
Toyota recalls hundreds of thousands of RAV4s in Canada over fire risk
Toyota has issued a recall for the RAV4 model affecting hundreds of thousands of vehicles in Canada due to a lack of proper sizing and placement of its 12-volt batteries, which can cause a fire when the vehicle is driven.
Windsor
-
New observation area in Malden Park provides view of bridge construction
As construction on the Gordie Howe International Bridge continues, a new observation area in Malden Park is giving people the chance to see its progress.
-
Driver involved in crash killing 4-year-old girl found guilty of dangerous driving
A truck driver from Tecumseh has been found guilty for a fatal crash near London four years ago.
-
63-year-old man arrested after Windsor child pornography investigation
Windsor police have arrested a 63-year-old man after an investigation into the possession and transmission of child pornography.
Calgary
-
Matthew de Grood's main goal is to return to Calgary, board hears
A review board, which is to decide on further freedoms for Calgary mass killer Matthew de Grood, heard that since the young man's last assessment he hasn't accomplished enough rehabilitation.
-
Rat infestations at Calgary recycling facilities were discovered nearly 2 years ago
A rat infestation inside two Calgary paper and waste recycling facilities is still active, after being discovered almost two years ago.
-
Alberta proposes law on pension-exit referendum, but bill doesn't make result binding
The Alberta government has introduced legislation promising residents will get a say in a referendum on leaving the Canada Pension Plan, but the bill does not force the government to accept the result.
Saskatoon
-
No time behind bars for woman who faked death, abducted son and fled country
A Saskatoon woman accused of faking her own death, and the death of her son, has pleaded guilty to child abduction.
-
Sask. mother, son's deaths connected to incident that left police officer injured: family
Police in Estevan, Sask. say an incident that left an officer and suspect seriously injured is connected with an early-morning homicide.
-
Sask. school divisions warn parents of possible labour disruptions
Saskatoon’s public school director sent a letter to parents on Thursday warning them to prepare for disruptions after the overwhelming majority of teachers voted in favour of job action last week.
Edmonton
-
Alberta proposes law on pension-exit referendum, but bill doesn't make result binding
The Alberta government has introduced legislation promising residents will get a say in a referendum on leaving the Canada Pension Plan, but the bill does not force the government to accept the result.
-
Watch: A ride on the Valley Line Southeast LRT
Members of the media were invited for a ride on the Valley Line Southeast LRT line on Thursday, two days before it opens to riders.
-
Alberta proposes changes to Public Health Act after COVID-19 court ruling
The Alberta government is proposing changes to the Public Health Act to allow politicians to make final decisions in public health emergencies.
Vancouver
-
False kidnapping report leads to major drug bust at North Vancouver warehouse: RCMP
Mounties arrested four suspects and seized a "substantial" amount of illicit drugs after responding to a report of a kidnapping at a North Vancouver warehouse on Halloween.
-
Number hospitalized with COVID-19 drops for 4th straight week in B.C.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C. declined again this week, though not as dramatically as it had been dropping since early October.
-
No fireworks city: Vancouver's New Year's Eve event cancelled again
The huge free street party and fireworks display in downtown Vancouver that rang in yesteryears will not be coming back for 2024.