BARRIE, ONT. -- Residents at a condo complex in Lagoon City will be able to keep their Christmas decorations up after all.

Diane Beaumont and Ken Marshall had been locked into a dispute with the condo management company over their display of inflatable characters.

On Saturday, Marshall said they'd come to an agreement to move them 100 m from their previous location.

"I really don't know why it came to this," Marshall said. "It's still on common ground, still using common hydro, it's just not directly in front of my house."

The condo managers had worried the inflatables pose a risk in a windstorm.

Marshall moved the decorations Saturday to the spot they'll stay until Jan. 2.

"I'm happy they're still up, and that was all that really mattered, and hopefully now everyone can have a merry Christmas," he said.