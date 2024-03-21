BARRIE
Barrie

    • Couple in disbelief after winning $150,000 with the lottery

    Lisa Kaz holding $150,000 lottery win at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto after playing The Bigger Spin Instant game. (OLG) Lisa Kaz holding $150,000 lottery win at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto after playing The Bigger Spin Instant game. (OLG)
    Share

    A Kleinburg couple is still in disbelief after winning $150,000 in the lottery.

    "We never expected to win something like this." Lisa and Danny Kaz said they decided to play the Bigger Spin Instant game after someone they knew had won $10,000.

    "I was at home when I played the ticket and realized I won," Lisa said at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

    The couple purchased their winning ticket at the Circle K on Highway 27 in Woodbridge.

    "I called Danny and said, 'We won $150,000.' He didn't believe me until he saw with this own eyes. It was shocking. I never expected those words to come out of my mouth," Lisa said.

    The couple is still deciding how they want to spend their winnings.

    "We may put this toward home renovations or treat ourselves to a family trip, maybe both. Either way, we will enjoy it," Lisa finished.

    The Bigger Spin Instant game costs $10 and includes an animated spinning wheel on a lottery terminal screen.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadian woman identified as victim in Mexico shooting

    The son of a Canadian woman killed in Queretaro, Mexico, says she was on her way back to Canada to look after her elderly mother. Mexican police put out a release identifying the Canadian as Gabriele Schart, adding that she was killed in a shooting on March 16.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News