Couple in disbelief after winning $150,000 with the lottery

A Kleinburg couple is still in disbelief after winning $150,000 in the lottery.

"We never expected to win something like this." Lisa and Danny Kaz said they decided to play the Bigger Spin Instant game after someone they knew had won $10,000.

"I was at home when I played the ticket and realized I won," Lisa said at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

The couple purchased their winning ticket at the Circle K on Highway 27 in Woodbridge.

"I called Danny and said, 'We won $150,000.' He didn't believe me until he saw with this own eyes. It was shocking. I never expected those words to come out of my mouth," Lisa said.

The couple is still deciding how they want to spend their winnings.

"We may put this toward home renovations or treat ourselves to a family trip, maybe both. Either way, we will enjoy it," Lisa finished.

The Bigger Spin Instant game costs $10 and includes an animated spinning wheel on a lottery terminal screen.