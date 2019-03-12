

CTV Barrie





The Homicide Unit is investigating after the bodies of a husband and wife were found in an apartment in Richmond Hill on Monday night.

Family members found the couple dead inside the apartment and called police to the building located on Clarissa Drive in the area of Yonge Street and Weldrick Road East.

Police say the bodies of both Sara Cimerman, 68, and Efraim Cimerman, 73, were found inside the condo.

The cause of death has not been released, but investigators say only the wife's death is being treated as suspicious.

Police are not looking for any additional suspects.

The Homicide Unit is appealing to the public for any information.