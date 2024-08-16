Couple faces charges in connection with attempted murder case in Midland

A Midland man is facing two counts of attempted murder following what police called a hit-and-run early Monday morning.

Patrick McGuire appeared in court by video from jail in Penetanguishene Friday morning, charged with two counts of attempted murder, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, and failure to stop at a crash causing bodily harm.

McGuire, 39, was arrested on Tuesday along with his girlfriend, Georgia Quanbury, 25. Quanbury faces two counts of accessory to attempted murder.

Police said Michelle Vainer, 28, was hit by a vehicle, which then fled the scene around 3:40 a.m. Monday near Wellington and Robert Streets in Midland. She was found on the road suffering serious injuries and was rushed to a Toronto area hospital, where she remains fighting for her life.

Police confirmed the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash was located and seized a short time later.

According to court documents obtained by CTV News, McGuire is also charged with trying to murder Vainer's partner, Joe LeClair.

Vainer and LeClair were arrested two years ago in Midland and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking drugs, including fentanyl and methamphetamine. The charges against Vainer were withdrawn earlier this summer. LeClair is scheduled to be in plea court next week.

CTV News has learned that McGuire and Quanbury also have criminal records dating back several years.

Quanbury has been charged every year since 2017, according to court records. Allegations include theft, careless driving and drug possession.

McGuire had previous driving charges this summer.

During Friday's proceedings, he told the court he did not have a lawyer.

The accused are scheduled to make their next appearance in a week's time. The allegations against Quanbury and McGuire have not been tested in court.