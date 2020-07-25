BARRIE, ONT. -- A couple escaped their home near Rosemont without injury on Saturday as flames ate through the ceiling.

Firefighters were called to an address on 5th Line East, north of Highway 89 on Saturday afternoon. Within minutes, the fire was under control.

Flames are thought to have sparked in the attic. Officials believe they have pinpointed the cause of the fire, but are not disclosing it. They do not consider the fire to be suspicious.

The fire did cause significant damage to the home.