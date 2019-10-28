Featured
Couple charged after $50K worth of perfume goes missing from Tanger Outlets store
Hundreds of allegedly stolen perfumes are displayed by police on Mon., Oct. 28, 2019 (Police handout)
Published Monday, October 28, 2019 12:44PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 28, 2019 3:21PM EDT
A Toronto couple is facing charges after allegedly stealing more than $50,000 in perfume from a store where one of them worked.
South Simcoe police say they began investigating the alleged thefts last month.
They say about $53,000 worth of perfume had gone missing from the store located in the Tanger Outlet mall in Innisfil.
They say they arrested the couple at a Toronto condo earlier this month and recovered 655 bottles of perfume.
Police allege a member of the couple had worked at the store and had been stealing the fragrances in order to resell them online.
A 34-year-old man and 29-year-old woman are each facing multiple charges including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
This report by the Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2019