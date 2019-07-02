

CTV Barrie





A couple is facing serious charges after an incident on Canada Day at Innisfil Beach Park.

Police say a man threatened and assaulted a by-law enforcement officer after refusing to extinguish an illegal fire at the park in Innisfil on Monday around the dinner hour.

According to South Simcoe Police, the suspect sped away in a vehicle with a woman and two children.

After a brief chase, police say the vehicle eventually stopped, and the man and woman were arrested.

Officers allege the man threatened them during the arrest.

The 41-year-old Toronto man faces multiple charges, including threatening bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

The 42-year-old Toronto woman faces flight from police and dangerous operation charges.

None of the officers were injured during the incident.