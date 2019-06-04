

CTV Barrie





Caledon OPP is investigating after a man and woman are suspected of stealing from a senior while she shopped at a store in Bolton.

Police say the victim was followed through the store without her knowledge by the couple on Fri., May 31.

According to police, the female suspect allegedly bent over and grabbed the woman's wallet from her bag while she was looking at a store item.

The senior realized later her wallet was missing.

The female suspect is described as being Caucasian, in her mid-20s with a small build and short dark hair. She was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, a wide brim hat and carried a satchel-style purse.

The male suspect is described as being non-Caucasian, in his late-20s with an average build, short hair with a beard and moustache. He was wearing jeans, a baseball cap, a white shirt and a grey jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241.