County Road 21 between the 8th and 9th line in Essa is closed while OPP investigate a two-vehicle crash.



Emergency crews were called to the area just after 6 am this morning for a collision between a pickup truck and SUV.



One female driver was transported to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries. One man and one woman were treated for minor injuries.



Fire crews say the roads are icy and visibility is poor. The road is expected to remain closed for several hours.