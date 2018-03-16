Featured
County Road 21 closed while police investigate crash in Essa
County Road 21 in Essa, Ont. closed while OPP investigate a two vehicle crash on March 16, 2018 (CTV Barrie Jim Holmes)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, March 16, 2018 12:38PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 16, 2018 1:28PM EDT
County Road 21 between the 8th and 9th line in Essa is closed while OPP investigate a two-vehicle crash.
Emergency crews were called to the area just after 6 am this morning for a collision between a pickup truck and SUV.
One female driver was transported to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries. One man and one woman were treated for minor injuries.
Fire crews say the roads are icy and visibility is poor. The road is expected to remain closed for several hours.