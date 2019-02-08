

CTV Barrie





County Road 124 has been closed after a multi-vehicle crash early Friday morning.



Members of the Dufferin Provincial Police detachment responded to the crash on County Road 124 near County Road 21 just after 8:00 a.m.



They say six vehicles were involved in the crash, including a tractor-trailer.



According to police, minor injuries were reported, but none required EMS transport.



Police say County Road 124 from Shelburne to Grey Road 4 was closed due to zero visibility and will remain closed until further notice.



Police are reminding drivers to remain cautious while driving according to both weather and road conditions and obeying all road signs.