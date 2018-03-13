

CTV Barrie





The County of Simcoe wants to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to promote the use of green bins.

During its committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday, a motion was approved to spend $200,000 to drive home the message that “food isn’t garbage.”

“Whether it be ad campaigns, radio campaigns, contests,” says Warden Gerry Marshall. “We really want to amp it up, we really want to drive home that message.”

He says when food goes in the garbage it winds up in landfills, which costs a lot of money to maintain. Decomposing food also emits methane.

“Food is going into those garbage bins instead of the green bins and has been despite our efforts over the last couple of years.”

Staff also presented a $7.5 million plan to prevent homelessness in Simcoe County. The plan shies away from emergency shelters and focuses instead on social housing.

“We will always need an emergency shelter system to some extent, but we're looking at transforming some of the programing so it really has a housing first or housing stability focus,” says Greg Bishop, social and community services general manager for the county.

The funding comes from the province, which has already given the plan the greenlight.

All of the motions approved by committee of the whole still have to get final approval by county council on March 27.