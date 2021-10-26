County of Simcoe votes to allow garbage bin sizing swap after resident complaints

BARRIE, ONT. -

The County of Simcoe voted in favour of allowing residents to swap out their new large waste bins for smaller ones if they choose.

The County met virtually Tuesday to discuss the issue after residents and business owners voiced their complaints since the new bins were delivered.

The matter went to a vote, with 18 members supporting the switch and 12 opposed.

The County said there needed to be a vote because of the cost of hiring additional staff to roll out the new bins.

Staff anticipate the exchanges could cost as much as $3.9 million next year.

The County said a full-time staff member and two part-time workers would need to be hired for residents to exchange bins.

The County said it would accept requests for new bins in January, with delivery expected by February.

The program does not apply to residents of Barrie and Orillia.