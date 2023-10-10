County of Simcoe unveils new response plan to support homeless community this winter
The County of Simcoe is unveiling a new plan to support those without a place to call home this winter.
The homeless winter response plan includes new features, like real-time data showing overnight usage and bed capacity in shelter systems across the County, plus a motel voucher program that can be accessed by anyone in need starting Friday.
"We recognize the need for additional supports throughout the winter months to ensure that no one is left out in the cold who is seeking a space indoors," said Mina Fayez-Bahgat, County of Simcoe general manager of community and social services..
The County's winter response plan outlines support for winter warming centres to be open seven days a week, additional mobile response outreach teams, and the addition of 107 shelter beds.
Council will officially give the green light to the plan at the next council meeting in two weeks.
