The County of Simcoe has announced a multi-million dollar investment for local healthcare.

On Tuesday, Simcoe County Warden Gerry Marshal announced that the county will provide $45 million over 15 years for local hospitals.

“We really see it as not so much a grant, as an investment in our citizens,” Marshal said.

The money will be used for capital projects like expansions and new equipment. For Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital in Orillia this money will help with things like its emergency department.

"Our aging infrastructure has become a barrier to our efficiency and that is taking money away from front-line care," says CEO Pat Campbell.

Collingwood General and Marine Hospital is getting $20 million for its rebuild, while Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston will get $10 million for a redevelopment.

The rest of the money will be divided up among the other hospitals across the county.

“Our hospitals are a key component of our economy. It's one of the reasons people can come up here, and know that they've got good quality healthcare when they open up their businesses,” Marshal said. “There are a lot of reasons why the County of Simcoe should be involved.”

Infrastructure projects are paid for by the province, but 10 per cent has to be paid for locally. The County’s investment will help make up that ten percent.

The County will start giving out the money next year.