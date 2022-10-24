County of Simcoe served with another $16,500 penalty after ministry's inspection report

The Ministry of Long-Term Care has charged the County of Simcoe another $16,500 in administrative penalties for two outstanding non-compliance orders at Sunset Manor in Collingwood.

The ministry issued two Administrative Money Penalties (AMPs) and 14 written notifications in its latest report following an inspection in August.

The two outstanding non-compliance orders are for skin and wound care and medication administration. A Ministry of Long-Term Care spokesperson says the 14 notifications include multiple instances of non-compliance with the Residents' Bill of Rights and residents' plans of care.

"The AMPs, totalling $16,500, are the largest served to any home to date," noted Jake Roseman, Issues Manager and Press Secretary to the Minister of Long-Term Care.

With the latest penalties, the County's AMP costs have reached $27,500.

Under the ministry's order, the County-run long-term care home cannot accept new residents until the ministry is satisfied the facility has come into compliance "and demonstrates the ability to continue doing so going forward."

It has been closed to new residents for more than 15 months.

Warden George Cornell said the county is actively working with a management company to remedy the issues with the ministry, including comprehensive staff training, dedicating a full-time nurse practitioner for additional expertise and support, and collaborating with pharmacists and physicians to access appropriate medications.