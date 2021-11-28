County of Simcoe Paramedic Services' 'Toy Drive' kicking into high gear

BARRIE, ONT. -

The County of Simcoe Paramedics is the latest group working towards making sure nobody is forgotten about this holiday season.

Despite the high pressures of their work, paramedics were stationed throughout the region Saturday, collecting donations for those in need this holiday season. There were collection locations in Coldwater and two in Wasaga Beach.

"We are really focusing on a neighbours helping neighbours philosophy," says Greg Sharp of the County of Simcoe Paramedics. "Every year, I'm blown away by the generosity of the public, and everyone wants to see everyone succeed in life, and this is just an opportunity for us to help the public achieve that goal."

The campaign kicked off on Nov. 12. Paramedics are collecting food, new, unwrapped toys as well as monetary donations. Through their day jobs, Sharp says they know first-hand the need for fundraisers such as this throughout Simcoe County.

"We get into people's homes and see the situations that, you know, you might not be able to see from the outside looking in on the street," Sharp says. "We see the desperate situations and people making decisions over food on the table and rent and hydro and things of that nature."

In its 19th year, the toy drive by paramedics has raised more than 90,000 toys, over 42,000 lbs of food and more than $200,000 in monetary donations.

For information on upcoming drop-off locations and events and other ways you can help, click here.