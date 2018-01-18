

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Amazon Inc. has released its shortlist of candidates for its second North American headquarters, but the County of Simcoe didn’t make the cut.

The online retail giant received 238 proposals, but only 20 were selected as potential locations. On Thursday, Amazon released its shortlist and Toronto was the only Canadian city on it.

Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, and New York City were among the other finalists for HQ2.

In October, the County submitted its proposal to Amazon and highlights two potential locations for the headquarters. One site was in Bradford West Gwillimbury and the other was in Innisfil.

The County has never stated what they offered in detail, but Amazon was asking for incentives like tax credits and various grants.

It’s estimated that the headquarters would create up to 50,000 high-paying new jobs and a US$5 billion investment.

Amazon will make a final decision later this year.