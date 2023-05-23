County of Simcoe drives toward a greener future with electric vehicle show

The County of Simcoe hosted an electric vehicle show Tuesday to educate drivers about the benefits of transitioning to more environmentally friendly cars.

But for many consumers, stepping into an electric vehicle for the first time is a significant change.

"The consideration is do I go electric or do I do the same thing again," pondered Henry Vanstralen.

To switch or not to switch?

The County of Simcoe hopes these events will make that decision easier for residents.

The electric vehicle show in Midhurst gave visitors a chance to test drive some of the more modern technology.

"It has to be practical and affordable, and it has to work for each individual," said Vanstralen.

The County is focused on meeting the needs of residents while maximizing an electric presence on the roads. It's a move that the County says follows the federal government's plans to mandate electric vehicle sales by 2026 while reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

"I think that the overall goal of reducing our carbon footprint both as corporations and in our personal lives really requires all of us to look at those opportunities, and buying and using an EV is one key way that you can reduce your carbon footprint in your own life," said the County of Simcoe Procurement, Fleet and Property Director, Dawn Hipwell.

"It used to be that there weren't a lot of changing stations out there, but in the last few years, those charging stations have materialized, and it's getting to the point where it's getting a lot easier for people to switch to electric," added David VanAlstyne, the president of the Barrie-Orillia chapter of the Electric Vehicle Society.

The County currently has 27 charging stations in towns throughout the region, with additional stations set up by companies like Tesla.

As for Vanstralen, he hasn't decided just yet on when to go electric, but it's a move he says he now hopes to make.

"I feel like doing my bit if I can," said Vanstralen.

Now the County says it will look at increasing the number of charging stations in the coming years.

With that, they're hopeful that events such as this will generate increased interest surrounding electric vehicles to boost its presence on Simcoe County roads in the future.