County expands warming shelter options ahead of winter storm

With a significant winter storm system setting its sights on southern Ontario, the County of Simcoe is working to make sure nobody is without a roof over their head in the coming days.

With a messy mix of weather and cooling temperatures in the forecast, the County has enacted its enhanced warming and alternate spaces strategy. As the standard emergency housing provider for municipalities throughout the region, the strategy provides additional places for people to get warm.

In addition to its standard shelter options, the County of Simcoe will open up its social and community services offices in Alliston, Barrie, Collingwood, Orillia and Midland to welcome people inside during the day on Tuesday.

The enhanced warming strategy will be in place until the morning of Wed. Jan. 10.

In addition to standard options, those looking for somewhere to stay warm overnight can seek refuge at the following locations:

The Busby Centre's hub at 20 Rose. St. – 5 p.m. – 11 a.m.

-will be open from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday as part of enhanced strategy

-will be open from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday as part of enhanced strategy Orillia Community Church – 9 p.m. – 7 a.m.

WOW Living Out of the Cold Café, Bradford – 9 p.m. – 8 a.m.

The County of Simcoe has requested that all shelters support those needing somewhere warm during the storm.

However, the Gilbert Centre in Barrie is temporarily closed for housekeeping and maintenance purposes, with plans to reopen on Wednesday.