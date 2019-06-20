

CTV Barrie





A counterfeit cash investigation in Penetanguishene has resulted in police seizing drugs, weapons and stolen property.

Provincial police arrested two men after responding to a report of counterfeit $10 bills being used at a business on Friday June 14.

They say further investigation led to the seizure of drugs, weapons and stolen property from recent daytime residential break and enters.

The items seized include:

Approximately 11 ounces, combined total, of drugs suspected to be Cocaine, Purple Heroin, Methamphetamine and Heroin.

A loaded handgun, imitation handgun style firearm, a knife and polymer knuckles.

Two Barrie Baycats championship rings.

Four ladies watches and a ladies ring.

A 36-year-old Midland man and a 29-year-old man from Christian Island First Nation are facing numerous criminal charges.