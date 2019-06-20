Featured
Counterfeit cash investigation leads to drug and weapon seizures
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, June 20, 2019 1:16PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 20, 2019 1:22PM EDT
A counterfeit cash investigation in Penetanguishene has resulted in police seizing drugs, weapons and stolen property.
Provincial police arrested two men after responding to a report of counterfeit $10 bills being used at a business on Friday June 14.
They say further investigation led to the seizure of drugs, weapons and stolen property from recent daytime residential break and enters.
The items seized include:
- Approximately 11 ounces, combined total, of drugs suspected to be Cocaine, Purple Heroin, Methamphetamine and Heroin.
- A loaded handgun, imitation handgun style firearm, a knife and polymer knuckles.
- Two Barrie Baycats championship rings.
- Four ladies watches and a ladies ring.
A 36-year-old Midland man and a 29-year-old man from Christian Island First Nation are facing numerous criminal charges.