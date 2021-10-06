Counterfeit Canadian currency identified in Midland, according to OPP

BARRIE, ONT. -

Provincial police are warning Midland businesses to keep an eye out for counterfeit Canadian currency.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say they've received several complaints from retailers in Midland.

The fake currency, disguised as $100 dollar bills, was used to make in-store purchases, according to police.

Police say the Bank of Canada website offers information on how to identify a counterfeit bill.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to reach out to police.