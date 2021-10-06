Counterfeit Canadian currency identified in Midland, according to OPP
Provincial police are warning Midland businesses to keep an eye out for counterfeit Canadian currency.
Southern Georgian Bay OPP say they've received several complaints from retailers in Midland.
The fake currency, disguised as $100 dollar bills, was used to make in-store purchases, according to police.
Police say the Bank of Canada website offers information on how to identify a counterfeit bill.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to reach out to police.
Barrie Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau expected to announce all federal workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make good today on his election promise to require all federal employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Canadians to pay significantly more at the pumps thanks to surging oil prices
As oil prices reach a seven-year high, analysts say Canadians should brace for skyrocketing prices at the pumps this week as the global economy begins to rebound from a pandemic lull.
These Canadian industries are currently facing the biggest labour shortages
The economic effects from the COVID-19 pandemic are squeezing businesses struggling to find workers as ongoing labour shortages continue to stall certain sectors.
New Brunswick implements 'circuit breaker' measures heading into Thanksgiving weekend
As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in New Brunswick, the province is implementing circuit breaker measures.
U.S. records highest increase in nation's homicide rate in modern history, CDC says
The United States has just recorded its highest increase in rates of homicide in modern history, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Conservatives 'united' O'Toole says, after MPs give themselves the power to remove him
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says his caucus is 'fully united,' despite MPs voting to give themselves the power to potentially oust him after the party's 2021 federal election loss. On Tuesday Conservative MPs met in-person in Ottawa for their meeting since the election, where O'Toole faced a caucus upset by various elements of the unsuccessful national campaign, including losing seats and MPs in key regions of the country.
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness drops after 6 months: study
The effectiveness of the Pfizer Inc /BioNTech SE vaccine in preventing infection by the coronavirus dropped to 47% from 88% six months after the second dose, according to data published on Monday that U.S. health agencies considered when deciding on the need for booster shots.
Emergency summit grapples with health system debilitated by COVID-19
More than 30 national and provincial health organizations are trying to decide which of the devastating effects COVID-19 has taken on Canadian health care to tackle first, as they work to steer the country out of crisis.
RCMP officer who shot, killed Nunavut man continues testifying at inquest
The RCMP officer who shot and killed an armed man in a remote Nunavut community is scheduled to continue his testimony today at a coroner's inquest.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick implements 'circuit breaker' measures heading into Thanksgiving weekend
As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in New Brunswick, the province is implementing circuit breaker measures.
-
Nova Scotia reports 40 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; active cases increase to 248
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 22 recoveries, as the total number of active infections increases to 248.
-
Mandated measures driving up vaccinations in Nova Scotia
There was a long line-up by midday at Tuesday's drop-in vaccine clinic in in Spryfield, with some neighborhood residents waiting to get their second dose, and others getting their first.
Montreal
-
Quebec coroner feels Joyce Echaquan would be alive if she were a white woman
Calling it an 'undeniable' case of systemic racism, the coroner who assessed Joyce Echaquan’s death said on Tuesday that the woman’s death was accidental, but avoidable.
-
Trudeau expected to announce all federal workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make good today on his election promise to require all federal employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Emergency summit grapples with health system debilitated by COVID-19
More than 30 national and provincial health organizations are trying to decide which of the devastating effects COVID-19 has taken on Canadian health care to tackle first, as they work to steer the country out of crisis.
Ottawa
-
Trudeau expected to announce all federal workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make good today on his election promise to require all federal employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Oct. 6, 2021
The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Wednesday, Oct. 6.
-
City of Ottawa escalates legal pressure on LRT contractor
The city of Ottawa has issued a notice of default to Rideau Transit Group after two derailments in six weeks.
Toronto
-
Verdict expected today for Toronto teacher charged in teen student's drowning in Algonquin Park
An Ontario judge is expected to deliver a verdict today in the trial of a Toronto teacher accused in the drowning of a 15-year-old student during a school canoe trip.
-
Toronto police panned for parking in public downtown plaza
Toronto police vehicles are again parking in a public plaza in front of a downtown police station without the city’s permission.
-
15-year-old boy charged after student stabbed at North York high school
A 15-year-old boy is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed a fellow student at a North York high school on Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
13 new COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region; active infections drop
Waterloo Region recorded 13 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the number of active infections dropped significantly.
-
'Extremely frustrating': No timeline from WRDSB on when volunteer coaches can return
Despite the Waterloo Region District School Board deciding volunteers can return to school sports and extracurriculars, there's still no timeline for when they'll be back.
-
Galt Core in talks to become heritage conservation district
Cambridge City Council is one step closer towards deciding whether to designate the Galt Core as a heritage conservation district.
Windsor
-
'It’s just really unsafe': vacant building a safety concern in LaSalle
An abandoned building in LaSalle is more than just an eye sore for one neighbour.
-
Humidex to reach 30C in Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada says the humidex will make it feel like 30 Celsius in Windsor-Essex on Wednesday.
-
Facebook blames outage on error during routine maintenance
The global outage that knocked Facebook and its other platforms offline for hours was caused by an error during routine maintenance, the company said.
London
-
Man accused of throwing rocks at Justin Trudeau expected in court Wednesday
The man accused of throwing rocks at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a campaign event in London, Ont. is due to appear in court Wednesday.
-
Land deal for new school in northwest London barely clears first political hurdle
An innovative land deal intended to bring a new school to northwest London years sooner than scheduled became the latest flashpoint for city council.
-
Residents of Lyle Street high rise advised not to use balconies following toddler's death
Residents of a high-rise building where a toddler fell from a balcony, have been advised not to use their balconies until further notice.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury group takes in dozens of dogs found in deplorable conditions
An animal rescue group in Sudbury is taking in 30 dogs that were found in deplorable conditions in another part of Ontario.
-
Vale resumes annual reseeding program, this time near Wahnapitae
Residents of Wahnapitae might have noticed some low-flying aircraft over the last few days. Mining giant Vale has resumed its reseeding of Greater Sudbury and will be dropping grass seed over a targeted area this week.
-
B.C. mining contractor fined $150K for 2019 incident in Sudbury that left worker injured
A B.C.-based mining company has been fined for a 2019 incident at Vale's Copper Cliff South Mine Project that injured one worker.
Winnipeg
-
Third dose of vaccine to be available for health-care workers, people with AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson
Manitoba health-care workers and people who didn't receive an mRNA shot will soon be able to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Trudeau expected to announce all federal workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make good today on his election promise to require all federal employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Gas prices in Winnipeg are approaching record highs; Here's why
Gas prices in Winnipeg are approaching record highs and, according to one analyst, the pandemic is partly to blame.
Calgary
-
'Too little, too late': Critics respond after Alberta reinstates contact tracing in schools
With school-aged children now making up about a quarter of Alberta's active COVID-19 cases, the provincial government is re-implementing some of the health measures it dropped ahead of the school year.
-
Canadians to pay significantly more at the pumps thanks to surging oil prices
As oil prices reach a seven-year high, analysts say Canadians should brace for skyrocketing prices at the pumps this week as the global economy begins to rebound from a pandemic lull.
-
Street sweeper teeters on guardrail above Deerfoot Trail following collision with CTrain
A collision along the LRT line in the city's northeast ended with a street sweeper dangling above Deerfoot Trail traffic below.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to expand eligibility for booster shots on Wednesday
Albertans 75 and over and First Nations, Inuit and Metis people 65 and older can get their third vaccine dose, six months after their second, Premier Jason Kenney announced.
-
'We simply cannot afford a repeat scenario': No indoor Thanksgiving gatherings for unvaccinated Albertans
The province is reminding Albertans to follow public health restrictions on gathering limits as Thanksgiving is less than a week away.
-
Edmonton weather for Oct. 6: Smoky again today, sun returns tomorrow
Air quality advisories remain in effect for the Edmonton region and surrounding areas, as well east-central Alberta.
Vancouver
-
Dog and late owner's grieving family 'both cry together' upon reunion months after disappearance
A missing dog is back at home months after an emotional plea from a Metro Vancouver family grieving the loss of his owner.
-
Critics accuse B.C. government of passing the buck on school vaccination mandates
B.C. has allowed school districts to decide whether to mandate vaccination for local teachers. Critics say they're simply passing the buck.
-
B.C. adds 593 cases of COVID-19, no deaths as new vaccine requirement announced
British Columbia has recorded another 593 cases of COVID-19 but no related deaths, the government said Tuesday after officials announced a new vaccine requirement for visitors in health-care settings.