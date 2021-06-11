BARRIE, ONT. -- Open Air Dunlop kicks off for the second year Saturday.

Dunlop Street will close between Mulcaster Street and the Five Points intersection every Saturday all summer long.

Kelly McKenna, Executive Director of the Downtown Barrie Business Association (BIA), said this year's event is opening one week early, and they couldn't be happier.

The closure means people can walk, bike, skateboard or scooter without worrying about any vehicle traffic.

The BIA said last fall 23,000 people visited the area for the pilot 'pedestrianizing' project.

There will be personal protective equipment and sanitation stations along Dunlop Street East. Signs will also remind people to follow the current recommended health and safety measures, including physical distancing, washing hands often and wearing masks.

