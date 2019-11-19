The cityscape of downtown Barrie could soon look vastly different, with two thirty-two-storey towers on Dunlop Street West.

On Monday evening, Barrie city councillors voted to re-zone a plot of land on the south side of Dunlop Street West, in between Maple Avenue and Mary Street, so that the towers can be built.

The vote was unanimous, and there was no discussion in council chambers, but a second vote of approval is required at City Council on Monday, November 25th.

Barrie Waterfront Developments Inc. C/O Weston Consulting Inc. wants to build two mixed-use, high-rise residential towers in the theatre block behind the Barrie Bus terminal.

The towers feature a unique architectural design, twisting as they move up, and would be built on top of a seven-storey podium. There would be retail or commercial space on the main floor and 495 parking spaces on levels two to six.

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman says the feedback he’s heard on the towers has been overwhelmingly positive.

“I expected, quite frankly, more concern, around the scale of the development. It is in a historic downtown setting where there is a lot of interest in ensuring we have a strong, thriving downtown, and for some people that may not involve high-rise residential construction,” he told CTV News on Monday.

He went on to say the positive feedback could be because the towers won’t block views of the waterfront from other buildings, and they could help to strengthen the economy of the city’s downtown.

“When you have that many people living right in the centre of downtown, that is new customers for shops and services to help strengthen the economy of the downtown,” he added.

The re-zoning approval is not final yet. Councillors will have to give it a second vote of approval next week.