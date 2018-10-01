The City of Barrie will soon finalize a land swap deal with HIP Developments that would see the city acquire the W.A. Fisher Auditorium.

City council gave final approval Monday night to waive the conditions of the deal with the Waterloo-based developer.

These conditions relate to species at risk and their habitat, proper zoning, sufficient access to and from the property, soil conditions, environmental and archaeological assessments.

As part of the land swap, the city will acquire the auditorium and land to the east fronting on Dunlop Street West and Bradford Street.

In exchange, the developer receives Red Storey Field, along with 34, 36, 38 and 40 Bradford St. HIP is proposing a residential development at the former Barrie site.

Last March, City Council gave final approval to endorse in principle the facility design for the W. A. Fisher Auditorium and Events Centre. This project carries a budget of $25.6 million as part of the City’s 2019 capital planning process.

The events/conference centre would seat 400 people, and its lower lobby space would have room for 100.

The deal is expected to close within 30 days.