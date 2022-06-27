Council gives the nod for Fire Station 2 design in Midhurst

A second chance at building Fire Station 2 was approved by township council.

On June 15, Springwater council approved the preliminary design of the new Midhurst Fire Station 2 that will be built at 1132 Snow Valley Road on a parcel of land known as the Hasty Tract.

Council directed township staff to issue a tender for the eventual construction of its fifth fire station, the others are in Minesing, Hillsdale and Elmvale. The expanding roads and fleet department will ultimately use the fourth and current Station 2 at 1453 Snow Valley Road.

The first request for proposal (RFP) was initially released April 6, 2020, for $5,177,840 which included a training component.

The RFP was eventually withdrawn due to the high bids from construction companies that were dealing with pandemic-related staffing concerns and a dearth of construction material availability.

Staff kept the same format for the new Fire Station 2 and have indicated the building layout, architectural renderings, and preliminary designs are near completion.

The station's new cost is expected to be closer to $7.8-million and will be fincanced over 10 years.

The design proposal includes a four-bay fire truck area and bay support, vehicle maintenance areas, administrative and training areas, and residential areas, including a day room/kitchen, fitness space and washrooms.