BARRIE, ONT. -- As our social bubbles begin to broaden Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Isaac Bogoch talks about COVID-19 and just how contagious it really is.

"It really depends on what activity you are doing," he says. "So certainly, if there's close contact with an individual, especially in an indoor environment, there is a much higher risk setting compared to, for example, an outdoor environment where you are practicing physical distancing."

Dr. Bogoch explains that going to a barbershop or salon for that long-overdue haircut could pose a higher risk if someone infected with the virus transmitted it to another person.

Whereas, it's less likely to spread the virus enjoying lunch in an outdoor patio at a table set two metres from the next.

Dr. Bogoch says, contrary to some claims that the virus is becoming more contagious in humans, there is no proof to date.

"I have heard this several times, but we haven't seen evidence to back that up," he says.

"I've also heard claims that the virus is getting less contagious. You here some pretty bold claims in both directions, none of which has been backed up by any meaningful data," Dr. Bogoch adds.