

CTV Barrie





A fire has destroyed a cottage in Lake of Bays over the weekend.

The Huntsville Lake of Bays fire department responded to South Portage Road around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Fire officials say the single story cottage was undergoing renovations at the time of the fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze and keep it from spreading to nearby buildings.

There is no word on what may have caused the fire.

The damage to the cottage is estimated to be $350-thousand.