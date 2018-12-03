Featured
Cottage under construction destroyed by fire in Muskoka Lakes
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, December 3, 2018 12:33PM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 3, 2018 12:35PM EST
A cottage under construction in Muskoka Lakes was destroyed by a fire on Saturday evening.
Crews arrived to find the cottage on Leonard Lake Road 1 fully engulfed in flames but were able to quickly bring the fire under control.
No one was home at the time of the fire. Officials believe the cause to be a result of a construction heater too close to building materials.
The damage to the cottage is estimated at $450 thousand.