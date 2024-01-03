BARRIE
Barrie

    • Cottage garage emptied of tools in Saugeen First Nation

    CTV News file image CTV News file image

    Police advise people to lock their garages or sheds when they close the cottage.

    Grey Bruce provincial police was called to a property on Bruce Road 13 between Pashwood Drive and Ah Sineese Crescent on January 2 after the homeowner found items missing from their garage.

    Property stolen includes several Stihl chainsaws, as well as a Dewalt saw, drill and flashlight.

    The OPP continues its appeal to people living in and around cottages to report all suspicious activity to the police when it happens.

    If anyone has security video of individuals in the area between December 30 and January 2 on Bruce Road 13 between Pashwood Drive and Ah Sineese Crescent, they are asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

