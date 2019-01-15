

CTV Barrie





A fire at a cottage in Severn Township on Monday evening was put out quickly by emergency crews.

Dozens of firefighters attended the scene shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the cottage on Wood Avenue near Minoke Beach Road and Highway 11.

No one was at the location at the time of the blaze.

The fire was contained to the cottage.

The investigation continues. There is no estimate on damage sustained at the cottage at this point.