As water levels stabilize in cottage country, it’s still a long way off from things getting back to normal for residents and businesses.

Stewart McConkey is the service manager at Walker’s Point Marina in Gravenhurst where the unofficial start of boating season would typically be a little over a week away. “We rely on May 2/4 to start and ramp up the season and the way it’s looking right now... we don’t know if there’s going to be a May 2/4 this year.”

The marina is open, but more than half the docks and fuel pumps have been swallowed up by the lake. And ice cream store manager, Jocelyn Odoardi, says flooding isn’t the only problem. “There’s quite a bit of mould.”

The store has been stripped down to the concrete with pipes out of service. “At this point, there’s no point because anyone coming up is really just going to be spending time looking after themselves… looking after their cottage and seeing what damage is done,” she says.

The Ministry of Transportation’s navigation restriction is still in place, meaning pleasure boating is strictly prohibited with an exception for those who can only access their properties by boat.

McConkey says even when the water recedes, and the docks dry up, it will still be some time before they are back in operation. “We’re probably anticipating another two weeks after that before we will have fuel and be able to service our customers.”

The navigation order will remain in effect until the federal government deems the water levels safe. Anyone caught illegally on the water could face a fine of up to $5,000.