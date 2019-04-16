Featured
Cottage consumed as fire rages in Gravenhurst
Fire destroys a cottage in Gravenhurst on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 (Gravenhurst Fire/Twitter)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, April 16, 2019 5:38PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 16, 2019 6:59PM EDT
Gravenhurst Fire battled a destructive cottage fire late Tuesday afternoon.
Flames consumed the structure as firefighters work to contain the fire.
Muskoka paramedics tell CTV News no one was injured.
It’s too early to tell what may have caused the fire on Bagley Road near Graham Line.
Firefighters expected to be in the area for some time and asked residents to use caution in the area.