

CTV Barrie





Gravenhurst Fire battled a destructive cottage fire late Tuesday afternoon.

Flames consumed the structure as firefighters work to contain the fire.

Muskoka paramedics tell CTV News no one was injured.

It’s too early to tell what may have caused the fire on Bagley Road near Graham Line.

Firefighters expected to be in the area for some time and asked residents to use caution in the area.