Costumed animals for Halloween attract families to Midland area farm

Farm animals in Midland are getting into the Halloween spirit.

Goats, lamas, dogs and cows put on their best spooky costumes this weekend at the Serenity Rising family farm.

It's the fourth Halloween weekend in a row that the local farm has dressed up its animals to give families something extra to look forward to.

"We started it when Covid hit, and nobody went trick or treating," said Dawn Chapman, the farm's owner. "That one year, it was actually a drive-thru, but it was so good, we said we've got to keep doing it."

The farm invited residents to check out its Spooktacular event throughout the day on Saturday.