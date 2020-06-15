BARRIE, ONT. -- Renting a home in Barrie is a little cheaper than it was last month.

According to rent tracking site Pad Mapper, the average cost of a one-bedroom apartment dropped by more than two percent in June to $1,490 a month. A two-bedroom place will set you back an average of $1,590, a three percent dip from May.

Barrie remains the fifth most expensive region in Canada to rent behind Toronto, Vancouver, Burnaby, and Victoria.

The average cost of a one-bedroom in Toronto is $2,180.