

CTV Barrie





Starting on Saturday, the new four-percent hotel tax will include Airbnb’s within the city of Barrie.

Lacey Wutzke says she’s not surprised. “I believe this will be a trend that continues.”

Wutzke operates multiple rental properties across Canada and says several municipalities are implementing the new tax. According to Wutzke, Airbnb gives hosts an option of adding tax. “A person can choose to keep their rate the same, or decrease it to consider the tax that’s being added, but I don’t believe it’s such a large percentage amount that a person’s going to really need to worry.”

The municipal accommodation tax was added in Barrie’s budget on January 1st with revenue from the hotel tax going towards enhancing the tourist experience at the waterfront.

Things like new benches, beach and trail grooming, picnic tables, fire pits, and even cleaning at the waterfront will help to attract tourists. “The city will be using the funds to leverage infrastructure and other things that support the tourism sector in the city,” said Kathlene Trainer.

The hotel tax is expected to generate $1.2 million this year.

Part of the money from that tax will be also be used by city staff to create a ‘tourism master plan’ to look at ways to maximize tourism in Barrie.