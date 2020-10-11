Advertisement
Corvette intentionally torched, OPP believe
Published Sunday, October 11, 2020 7:00PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, October 11, 2020 7:05PM EDT
File photo of OPP badge. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
BARRIE, ONT. -- OPP investigators believe a 1990s Corvette was intentionally set on fire in Clearview Township Sunday.
Police found the car engulfed in flames on a dead-end road at around 7:30 a.m.
Const. Gilles Doiron tells CTV News officers at the scene found a jerry can cap and corn stalks that appeared to have been soaked with gasoline.
Investigators are asking for help to determine who may be responsible for the fire.