COLLINGWOOD -- "We have a duty to care for our community each and every day."

Collingwood General and Marine Hospital (CGMH) President and CEO Norah Holder provided a status update on Wednesday morning, covering everything from daily operations to pandemic preparations and readiness.

The 70-bed hospital is currently at 53 per cent occupancy.

Collingwood Mayor Brian Saunderson says the 60,000 people who live in the region need to be more aware of the hospital's limitations.

"Our whole region, not just the residents of Collingwood, rely on the hospital, and in these times of uncertainty, I think it's good for our residents to have an understanding of what's going on over there."

According to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, there have been at least seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital's catchment area, including one death.

"We have a limited capacity, but we are working this," Holder says. "We will need every single health care provider to make this work."

The hospital has five ICU beds and only two ventilators, but staff are working to increase those numbers.

There are also contingency plans to expand the hospital off-site if required, and as many health care centres, there is a limited supply of personal protection equipment.

Holder says CGMH has a one week supply on hand, depending on daily demand.

"If our volumes increased quickly, that week's supply would be burned through pretty fast."