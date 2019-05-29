

Tired of the rain, the overcast skies, and the chilly temperatures? You're not alone.

Typically by this time of year, there is a feeling of summer in the air. That doesn't seem to be the case this season. This month has had more wet and dreary days than not. So is it a sign of what's to come?

Environment Canada's Senior Climatologist Dave Phillips says everything, weather-wise, is behind schedule by about two weeks.

"Sometimes there's a thing in weather called persistence. What you see is what you're going to get." He says temperatures are consistently cooler than this time last year, with rain that doesn't seem to want to let up. "So it's not going to be happy for gardeners, farmers, beachers, what have you."

Phillips says there may be hope later in the season, "July and August look warmer than June."

According to Environment Canada, last summer there were 24 days with temperatures over 30 degrees C. Phillips says we will be lucky to see temperatures rise that high for even 10 days this summer. On average, summer will have seven days above 30 degrees C.