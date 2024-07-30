Cool down at Barrie Fire's Hot Summer Night

Barrie Fire and Emergency Service (BFES) will host a free summer event at its annual Hot Summer Night at Sunnidale Park.

Between 6 and 8 p.m., fire crews will offer hands-on activities, lifesaving fire tips, fire safety information, fire truck tours, and a fire hose shower to help cool everyone down.

Event features include:

Mini combat challenge obstacle course

Storytime with Sparky

Barrie Recreation’s summer fun trailer

Barrie Police Service and Simcoe County Paramedic Services education tent

Painting a school bus with fire safety messages

Nature play activities

Fire safety games and prizes

Domino’s Pizza will also be selling slices for $2 each, with proceeds going to the BFES charity fund, which gives back to local community and charitable groups.

If the event needs to be rescheduled due to inclement weather, updates will be shared on Barrie Fire’s X, and Instagram accounts.