BARRIE, ONT. -- Christine Beaumont has been celebrating for weeks since finding out she won $100,000 in the lottery.

The 55-year-old Cookstown woman said she was shocked to find out about her win while grocery shopping. "I was so excited I put all my groceries back on the shelves and rushed out to the car to get my son."

Beaumont, an event planner, said she plans to take her children on a family vacation when the pandemic ends.

She also said she would cover one month's rent for her friend, who encouraged her to purchase the lottery ticket at a Petro Canada on Highway 7 in Woodbridge.

Beaumont matched six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order to win in the Oct. 23, 2020, draw.