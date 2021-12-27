Cookstown's Tanger Outlet Mall donates $30,000 to RVH's cancer centre

Tanger Outlet Mall in Cookstown has donated thousands of dollars in support of breast cancer treatment at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Barrie.

The mall has donated $30,000 to support RVH's Simcoe Muskoka Regional Cancer Centre.

The funds raised came from the mall's annual Tanger Pink Campaign, where shoppers could purchase a Pink Savings Card to use throughout the mall.

Since 1994, Tanger Outlet Centres across North America have contributed $18 million to breast cancer awareness.