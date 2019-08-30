Featured
Cooking too close to vinyl siding ignited house fire in Gravenhurst
The exterior wall of a home on Lorne Street in Gravenhurst sustained severe damage after a fire on Thurs., Aug. 29, 2019 (Gravenhurst Fire Dept.)
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Friday, August 30, 2019 2:30PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 30, 2019 2:34PM EDT
A house fire in Gravenhurst could have been much worse, say fire officials.
They say a resident was cooking on a propane burner a little too close to the home yesterday causing a fire that quickly spread up the outside wall and into the attic.
Fire officials say the resident attempted to put out the flames before crews arrived. “The resident did a good job of slowing the progression of the fire down by using a portable fire extinguisher,” said fire chief Larry Brassard.
Crews were forced to squeeze into the tight attic quarters to battle the blaze from inside and managed to get it under control quickly.
No one was injured.
Damage to the house on Lorne Street is estimated at $150,000.