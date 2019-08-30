

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





A house fire in Gravenhurst could have been much worse, say fire officials.

They say a resident was cooking on a propane burner a little too close to the home yesterday causing a fire that quickly spread up the outside wall and into the attic.

Fire officials say the resident attempted to put out the flames before crews arrived. “The resident did a good job of slowing the progression of the fire down by using a portable fire extinguisher,” said fire chief Larry Brassard.

Crews were forced to squeeze into the tight attic quarters to battle the blaze from inside and managed to get it under control quickly.

No one was injured.

Damage to the house on Lorne Street is estimated at $150,000.