    • Cooking fire forces evacuation of apartment building

    A photo of an Owen Sound fire truck in this undated file photo ( SUPPLIED) A photo of an Owen Sound fire truck in this undated file photo ( SUPPLIED)
    A cooking-related fire forced the evacuation of an apartment building Saturday, causing significant damage.

    Owen Sound Fire and emergency services were called to the fire at 248 7th Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

    Fire crews located the fire inside one of the 20 units and were able to contain it.

    All of the building's residents were evacuated at the time of the fire.

    According to the fire service, the fire started in the kitchen and spread to the rest of the unit. The fire chief said the cause was cooking that was left unattended.

    "Never leave cooking on the stovetop or in the oven unattended. Keep cooking areas clean and clear of combustibles; if you have to leave, make sure all appliances are turned off," said Phil Eagleson, Owen Sound Fire Chief.

    Grey County Housing operates the building.

    Its staff worked to help displaced residents find accommodation on Saturday.

    There is no damage estimate at this time.

     

     

     

     

