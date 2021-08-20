BARRIE, ONT. -- A husband convicted of murdering his pregnant wife 16 years ago will see his daytime parole extended by six months.

Michael White of Edmonton was sentenced to life in prison by the Alberta courts in 2006 with no chance of parole for 17 years after he was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Liana White.

In February, he was granted daytime parole by the Board for a six-month trial period, and it was extended on Friday.

The Parole Board of Canada granted White permission in 2020 to leave prison unescorted up to four 72-hour temporary absences over nine months. He was serving time at the Beaver Creek Institute in Gravenhurst to spend time with his 19-year-old daughter.

CTV News obtained a copy of White's parole decision which states: "the Board believes (White's) risk can be managed safely with the continuation of day parole for six months," while adding that he "appears to be using day parole for its intended purpose, with no known issues or concerns identified."

In making its decision, the Board says they took into account the "horrific nature" of White's crime as well as his good behaviour during daytime parole.

It is believed the extended parole will enable White to "complete programming, continue psychological counselling, and demonstrate further stability" in his relationships.

Liana White was four months pregnant with the couple's second child when she was stabbed to death in 2005.

She was reported missing after her SUV was found in a park near the White's home. A search party that included her husband discovered her body dumped in a ditch a week later.

Court documents stated security footage from a local pub showed Liana's SUV driving to the park around 5 a.m., the day of her disappearance. A short time later, a person closely matching her husband's description was seen jogging towards the White's home from the park.

Forensic evidence detailed that there was a trail of blood from the couple's bedroom, to the hallway, down the stairs into the garage. A forensics expert also testified that blood had been cleaned up around other areas of the house.

White has challenged his convictions, but his appeal was rejected in 2009.