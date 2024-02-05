Controversy brews as Midland introduces non-resident fee for rec centre

Midland town council passed a controversial motion to implement an extra fee for non-residents to use the sports and recreation centre, leaving many to argue that the cost will make organized hockey significantly less accessible for those in neighbouring townships.

"This will put the nail in the coffin for minor hockey in North Simcoe," said Mike Eakley, a local hockey father.

Specifically, non-Midland residents will be expected to pay an additional $200 per household annually to enroll in organized hockey at the North Simcoe Recreation Centre - in addition to registration fees for Midland Minor Hockey and North Simcoe Girls Hockey, among other organizations in the Town.

"It's going to hurt our association so badly," said Midland Minor Hockey president Colleen Baker. "We worked so hard to bring kids back to hockey, and it's just going to drive people away now."

Eakley and Baker are part of a parent group that started a petition against the non-resident user fee, garnering over 250 signatures since Saturday.

"Over half our membership [in Midland Minor Hockey] are considered non-residents," Baker stated.

Midland Mayor Bill Gordon told CTV News the non-resident fee matches the $200 that residents pay annually in municipal taxes to fund the arena and recreation centre.

No other town official was available for comment.

"I'm just hoping that the town councils of Tay, Tiny and Midland can come to an agreement for the funding of the rec centre so that we can keep sports affordable for kids," added Baker.

Mayor Gordon said an arrangement with neighbouring townships could be in the works, which would fund the recreation centre's use in the form of municipal taxes instead of non-resident fees. But the mayor also said that the new fee's primary purpose would be to first support Midland's families and kids.