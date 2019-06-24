

A monumental issue is back up for discussion at Orillia city council.

The controversial Samuel De Champlain monument that was previously installed in Couchiching Park is back on the agenda with members of council discussing the statue’s return.

Parks Canada requested a plan from city council for the monument that had been taken down nearly two years ago for restoration work. That work was put on hold after concerns were raised about the monuments representation of Indigenous people.

Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke and Councillor Tim Lauer will present a report on Monday with options to bring back the Champlain monument.

“There are a number of options that could be explored for the monument and its future,” Mayor Clarke said he would support bringing back the statue as is. The report also recommends an educational piece focusing on Indigenous history.

The final decision of whether to resurrect the monument will ultimately be up to Parks Canada.