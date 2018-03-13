

CTV Barrie





A controversial gravel pit in Adjala-Tosorontio will officially be built now that the township has ratified a deal with the developer.

Councillors rubberstamped the agreement on Monday night with Nelson Aggregate, which in turn brings an end to a two year fight to stop the construction of the 73-hectare gravel pit.

Residents trying to prevent construction took their fight to the Ontario Municipal Board, saying it would negatively impact the environment, wildlife and local businesses.

The OMB decided last month to dismiss the appeal by residents, concluding that the submitted evidence didn’t support their concerns.

Nelson Aggregate still has to finalize road occupancy permits with the township before construction can begin.