Contact lens recycling program sets sights on Simcoe County
A number of opticians' offices across the country are now offering a free recycling program for contact lens wearers.
Eyecare provider Bausch and Lomb launched the Every Contact Counts Recycling program in collaboration with recycling company Terracycle.
According to Terracycle, more than 290 million contact lenses end up in Canadian landfills and waterways each year.
Consumers can drop off their used contact lenses at one of the four opticians' offices offering the program in Simcoe County.
Here's a list of available locations in the Barrie and Orillia area:
- IRIS Big Bay Barrie, 350 Big Bay Point Rd, Barrie
- Anne Street Optometry, 353 Anne St N, Barrie
- Barrie Eye Care, 680 Veterans Dr, Barrie
- Orillia Optometry, 390 Laclie St, Orillia
More information about the program can be found here.
